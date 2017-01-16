In the News

+2
Local officials respond to bill on overdose reporting
Local News
top story

Local officials respond to bill on overdose reporting

A bill sponsored by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, that aims to prevent overdose deaths in Wyoming through limited immunity from criminal prosecution has drawn mixed reactions from medical an…

An education paradox: Part 2: What is being done to increase the number of 4-year college degree holders in Wyoming?
Local News
top story

An education paradox: Part 2: What is being done to increase the number of 4-year college degree holders in Wyoming?

Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories about how many Wyoming residents have bachelor’s degrees — and why some in the Cowboy State want to increase those numbers.

Local Briefs: Jan. 15-16
News

Local Briefs: Jan. 15-16

Next organ concert set for today

On the Record: Jan. 15-16
News

On the Record: Jan. 15-16

Albany County Detention Center

News

County to appoint board members after state audit department letter

The Albany County Commission will appoint members to the Seven-Mile Water and Sewer District board, who would serve until district elections can take place — the first step in resurrecting the district after the Wyoming Department of Audit determined it was in violation of state statute.

Sports

Online Features

5 smart money-saving travel strategies

5 smart money-saving travel strategies

Five Morning Tips to Prepare for the Day

Five Morning Tips to Prepare for the Day

How to Tell if You Have Flu, Cold or Stomach Flu, and What to Know

How to Tell if You Have Flu, Cold or Stomach Flu, and What to Know

Great Tips to Get in Shape in 2017

Great Tips to Get in Shape in 2017

5 Tips for Financial Fitness in 2017

5 Tips for Financial Fitness in 2017

Staples to Stock Your Pantry

Staples to Stock Your Pantry

Spending Time Together

Spending Time Together

3 Steps to Protect Yourself from Medicare Fraud

3 Steps to Protect Yourself from Medicare Fraud

A Total Body Approach to a New You

A Total Body Approach to a New You

Obituaries

Bill Edmond

Jeffrey Lee Wagner

Karen Ruth Arcoren

Marian Hereford

Jeffrey Lee Wagner

Jeffrey Lee Wagner

Sylvia J. Christopher

Specials