Furphy supports investing in diversification
Newly elected Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, is a retired businessman, and he’s hoping that experience will help him as he enters his first Legislative session Tuesday.

Local Briefs: Jan. 8-9
Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby to feature new tagged fish

Moose Day enlists volunteers to survey local herd
Come freezing temperatures or thigh-deep snow, dozens of locals are planning an expedition into nearby mountains in a few weeks to look for moose, and the public can join them.

Possible delay in cold case: Prosecution moves to drop charges, refile later
The state asked Friday for charges to be dismissed against a Laramie man accused of killing a University of Wyoming student in 1985, with the intent of refiling the charges once further expert…

County to appoint board members after state audit department letter

The Albany County Commission will appoint members to the Seven-Mile Water and Sewer District board, who would serve until district elections can take place — the first step in resurrecting the district after the Wyoming Department of Audit determined it was in violation of state statute.

Online Features

Realistic Resolutions for Busy Moms

Manage Your Pet’s Diabetes with Home Care

Overcoming the Opioid Epidemic

Job-Hunting Students Unaware of a Top Hiring Sector

Add Light with DIY Decor

This security system alerts you before something bad happens

Reverse Mortgage Can Help With Retirement Planning

5 Tips for Financial Fitness in 2017

Staples to Stock Your Pantry

Everett Wallace Denzin

Esther Rose Wagner

Calvin Chris Coffey

Vivian L. Campbell

Edward M. Elliott

Everett Wallace Denzin

