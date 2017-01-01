After John Wheeler’s cholesterol medicine diminished his muscle structure, he said he started looking for anything to get him out of his recliner and away from the television.
Seasonal closures aimed at protecting big game habitat
Mike Brown, a University of Wyoming professor of communication and journalism, recently returned from a trip to Kazakhstan where he was searching for evidence of a group of Russian Germans — k…
The freshly dug mounds of dirt catch my attention. They stand out starkly against the white snow. I ski closer and get excited. I stop a foot away from the main burrow diggings, careful not to…
UW announces holiday closures
The Albany County Commission will appoint members to the Seven-Mile Water and Sewer District board, who would serve until district elections can take place — the first step in resurrecting the district after the Wyoming Department of Audit determined it was in violation of state statute.
A proposed Albany County School District No. 1 public records policy will continue to move forward following a Wyoming Supreme Court decision last week that determined government entities can charge fees for the inspection of electronic public records.
The University of Wyoming men's basketball team lost at UNLV 81-75 Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Read more
WyoSports senior editor Robert Gagliardi did a question-and-answer piece with Mark Anderson, who covers UNLV men’s basketball for the Las Vegas Review-Journal about Saturday’s game with the Un… Read more
After two competitive losses with a short-handed team, the Laramie High School boys basketball team bounced back to notch its second win of the season. Read more
