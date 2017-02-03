Pending legislation to allow for conceal permit holders to carry firearms at the University of Wyoming continues to worry some campus stakeholders.
A popular, high-energy Wyoming band is returning for a Laramie performance today to bring what its frontman said he hopes is an uplifting experience for concert-goers.
The best of winter is set to be on display next week, when the Backcountry Film Festival brings short films celebrating the winter landscape to Laramie.
Weekly seminars for health care professionals available through UW
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling’s four felony convictions on insufficient evidence grounds.
A rough-legged hawk that was probably hit by a car near Casper a couple months ago would have had no chance of survival had it been left to fend for itself.
- Dealing with RA, the natural way
- Norris letter: Why no Trump coverage in Sunday’s paper?
- Hardy letter: Why no protest coverage in Sunday’s paper?
- Abraham letter: House bills 135, 175 ‘prompt some serious questions’
- Nelson letter: Cheer on Cowboys basketball
- Guzzo letter: House Bill 135 would make campuses less safe
University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will be honored by the Touchdown Club of Columbus Saturday at its 62nd Annual TDC Awards in Columbus, Ohio. Allen is one of 20 players nationally t… Read more
The 2017 football recruiting class is in the books and the University of Wyoming has already started working on the 2018 class. Read more
University of Wyoming sophomore track and field athletes Jerayah Davis and Ja’la Henderson compete in the same two events at each indoor meet. Read more
