Federally funded work program helps seniors, agencies
After John Wheeler’s cholesterol medicine diminished his muscle structure, he said he started looking for anything to get him out of his recliner and away from the television.

Outdoors year in review: Habitat projects, toad release highlight 2016
Seasonal closures aimed at protecting big game habitat

UW professor searches for evidence of Volga Germans’ fate
Mike Brown, a University of Wyoming professor of communication and journalism, recently returned from a trip to Kazakhstan where he was searching for evidence of a group of Russian Germans — k…

In the Field: Finding a needle in the haystack
The freshly dug mounds of dirt catch my attention. They stand out starkly against the white snow. I ski closer and get excited. I stop a foot away from the main burrow diggings, careful not to…

County to appoint board members after state audit department letter

The Albany County Commission will appoint members to the Seven-Mile Water and Sewer District board, who would serve until district elections can take place — the first step in resurrecting the district after the Wyoming Department of Audit determined it was in violation of state statute.

Robert Carl Milliken

Marietta Owens

Welsey D. Nelson

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Namtvedt

Robert ‘Bob’ Milliken

Elizabeth Anabel Namtvedt

Specials