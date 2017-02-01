In the News

Plan could improve, beautify street as WYDOT resurfaces corridor
City planners teamed up with economic development organizations to formulate a plan to improve the Third Street shopping and pedestrian experience.

County tied for lowest unemployment rate in state
Wyoming’s unemployment rates continued to decrease in December with Albany County tying Niobrara for lowest in the state, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported.

Ward 3 residents speak out about infrastructure, brownfield assessment grant
West Laramie needs infrastructure and all Laramie residents should help pay for it, a West Laramie resident said during Tuesday’s Ward 3 meeting.

Biz Briefs: Feb. 1-7
UW SPRING EXECUTIVE SPEAKER SERIES

Bohling convictions reversed

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling’s four felony convictions on insufficient evidence grounds.

William Dwight Cinnamon

Floyd Charles Taylor

Barbara Joan Cochran

Michael Wiseman

