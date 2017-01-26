In the News

Bohling felony convictions vacated; Wyoming Supreme Court upholds misdemeanor conviction
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned four felony convictions in the criminal appeals case of former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling, citing insufficient evidence.

Drainage study estimates infrastructure costs in the millions
Updating Laramie’s drainage systems could cost $80 million, but creating a city-wide drainage plan could help the city focus on fixing critical areas first, Laramie Public Works Department Cit…

Local Briefs: Jan. 26
UW MBA students schedule Spring Executive Speaker Series

On the record: Jan. 26
Albany County Detention Center

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling’s four felony convictions on insufficient evidence grounds.

