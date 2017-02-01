City planners teamed up with economic development organizations to formulate a plan to improve the Third Street shopping and pedestrian experience.
Wyoming’s unemployment rates continued to decrease in December with Albany County tying Niobrara for lowest in the state, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported.
West Laramie needs infrastructure and all Laramie residents should help pay for it, a West Laramie resident said during Tuesday’s Ward 3 meeting.
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling’s four felony convictions on insufficient evidence grounds.
A rough-legged hawk that was probably hit by a car near Casper a couple months ago would have had no chance of survival had it been left to fend for itself.
Charges were dismissed Tuesday in a cold case involving a Laramie man accused of killing a University of Wyoming student more than three decades ago, but prosecutors intend to refile charges following additional testing of crime scene evidence.
