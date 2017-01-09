Newly elected Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, is a retired businessman, and he’s hoping that experience will help him as he enters his first Legislative session Tuesday.
Come freezing temperatures or thigh-deep snow, dozens of locals are planning an expedition into nearby mountains in a few weeks to look for moose, and the public can join them.
The state asked Friday for charges to be dismissed against a Laramie man accused of killing a University of Wyoming student in 1985, with the intent of refiling the charges once further expert…
The Albany County Commission will appoint members to the Seven-Mile Water and Sewer District board, who would serve until district elections can take place — the first step in resurrecting the district after the Wyoming Department of Audit determined it was in violation of state statute.
A proposed Albany County School District No. 1 public records policy will continue to move forward following a Wyoming Supreme Court decision last week that determined government entities can charge fees for the inspection of electronic public records.
A bill restricting municipal extraterritorial jurisdiction would send Laramie back into “pre-feudal” city relations, Laramie’s city manager said Monday at a meeting with Albany County legislators.
University of Wyoming junior forward Liv Roberts was named Mountain West Women's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
University of Wyoming true freshman Taylor Rusk is averaging five points per game this season but her contributions to the Cowgirls go beyond mere statistics.
Former Cheyenne East standout James Johnson scored 12 points off the bench for the Miami Heat in a 98-86 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
