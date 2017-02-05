In the News

Montessori students visit Laramie Soup Kitchen
Laramie Montessori School students learned the value of community service Thursday afternoon with a trip to the Laramie Soup Kitchen.

Local Briefs: Feb. 5-6
Prime Time to feature emergency preparedness

District discusses increasing reserve funds
Albany County School District No. 1 administrators are looking to further reduce the percentage of district spending on salary and benefits while increasing reserve funds.

Winterkill prevention efforts continue at plains lakes
Efforts by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to curb winterkill in several plains lakes are continuing this winter with a few new strategies.

Bohling convictions reversed

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned former Albany County prosecuting attorney Richard Bohling’s four felony convictions on insufficient evidence grounds.

