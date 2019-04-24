Kenneth Joshua Martinez, 35, passed away at home in Greeley, Colorado on April 21, 2019. He was born April 25, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming to Kenneth and RaeAnn (Vigil) Martinez.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents Hernando, Cora Vigil, and grandfather Sinfo Martinez.
He is survived by son Tayvian Maseo Martinez, his greatest gift in life, along with parents Kenneth and RaeAnn, sister Angel (Jr. Navarrete), nephew, Elijah, grandmother Flora Martinez, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Viewing for all who want to honor Joshua will be at the Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday April 24, 2019.
Rosary will be at 6:00pm Friday, April 26th at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 27th at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with Father Dave Erickson. Burial will proceed at Green Hill Cemetery. All are welcome, as Joshua loved being surrounded by those who loved him.
