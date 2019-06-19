Barbara “Barb” Biram Davis

Born March 23, 1955, died October 1, 2018.
Barb was raised in Laramie, graduated from LHS in 1973, was active in Girl Scouts and the Quadradangle. Barb joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Barb is survived by her husband, Glenn Eldridge, stepson David (Lisa), daughter Cami, son Brenton and 5 grandchildren.
Barb and Glenn had many “lost” children that they invited into their home and with these children came more grandchildren.
Barb leaves behind many friends that love her and will miss her.
There will be a potluck campfire to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 22. Eat 530-600pm and memorial at 730pm at Vedauwoo, her favorite place on earth.
Come prepared to share a meal or at least a good story about Barb. There will be signs to the location.
