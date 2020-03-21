Spring is never easy in southeast Wyoming — and let’s not even start on anything else that might be going on that has us feeling a little weighed down — so we might as well start dreaming about summer now.
If you’re looking for a date to circle on the calendar, here’s a list of events and races coming up in our neck of the woods this year, fingers crossed.
April
Pole Mountain Gateways public meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Give your input on a project to update all aspects of non-motorized recreation on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. The meeting date is tentative and part of a three-meeting series as planning gets underway. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300.
May
Co-ed Mountain Bike Skills Camp, May 16-17 at Glendo State Park. Meet other mountain bikers and improve your skills while taking in the park’s singletrack trail system. Go to gowdywomenscamp.com.
Hapi-ness 5k, 9 a.m. May 16 at Laramie Junior High School, 1355 N. 22nd. Proceeds from the long-running race will benefit a family in the community fighting a major illness. Call 721-4430.
Blue Bolt 5k, 9 a.m. May 16 at Optimist Park. Support the Laramie Police Department Foundation during a race that’s now in its fifth year. Go to active.com.
Wyoming Marathon Races, 7 a.m. May 24 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area. The oldest continuous marathon in the state also includes a 5k, half-marathon and 50k on mostly dirt and gravel roads. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com.
JuneRowdy Gowdy Women’s Skills Camp, June 5-7 at Curt Gowdy State Park. This popular two-day mountain bike camp for women is aimed at beginner and intermediate riders who want to improve their skills and confidence. Go to gowdywomenscamp.com.
Pilot Hill 25k Classic, 8 a.m. June 6 at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. The oldest footrace in Wyoming takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back on two-track roads. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and first woman to the top as well as race winners. Go to highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill.
JackalOpen 2020, June 6 at LaPrele Park. This PDGA event takes place on the park’s redesigned disc golf course, with divisions for amateurs and pros. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDiscGolf.
Weekend Backpacking Workshop, June 6-8 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Join Hike Like a Woman and Laramie’s Basecamp for a women-only weekend workshop to teach participants the skills they need to get outside. Go to hikelikeawoman.net.
Laramie Mountain Bike Series, 6 p.m. June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14 and July 21 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. The six-race series has divisions for kids, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Go to laramieracing.com.
Gowdy Grinder, 9:30 a.m. June 13 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Now in its 11th year, the mountain bike race includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Proceeds will benefit WyoX, Cheyenne’s high school mountain bike team. Go to wyoxmtb.org.
July —
Laramie Range Epic, 7:30 a.m. July 25 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders have the choice of one or two laps on a 30-mile course during this classic Laramie summer tradition. Go to www.laramierangeepic.com.
August —
Wild West Relay, Aug. 7-8 from Fort Collins, Colo., to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Teams of up to 12 runners will cover 200 miles, including a short hop through Albany County. Go to www.rltrelays.com.
Antelope Dash, August date to be determined at Curt Gowdy State Park. Proceeds from the four-mile and eight-mile trail races will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org.
September —
Jelm Mountain Run, 9 a.m. Sept. 19 three miles south of Woods Landing. The 10-mile course goes to the top of Jelm Mountain and back, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to highplainsharriers.org/jelm.
Women’s Glendo Endo Mountain Bike Camp, Sept. 26-27 at Glendo State Park. This two-day mountain bike camp for women is aimed at beginner and intermediate riders who want to improve their skills and confidence on the park’s singletrack trails.
October —
Silent Trails Memorial Race, 9 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Tie City Trailhead. The free race honors members of the 2001 University of Wyoming men’s cross country team. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails.
Sleep When You’re Dead Multisport Challenge, Oct. 10-11 in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. Teams will mountain bike, trek, navigate and negotiate challenges during this 12-hour overnight race in the dark. Go to rockymountainadventureseries.com.
Southeast Wyoming Cyclocross Race Series, times and dates to be determined, at LaPrele Park. Riders will navigate a course that includes grass, trail and pavement, plus obstacles, as part of a series of races in Laramie and Cheyenne. Go to se-wyo-cx.blogspot.com.
November —
Gobble Wobble 5k, 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Dr. Proceeds will benefit the LHS cross country and track and field teams. Call 721-4420.
