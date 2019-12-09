The University of Wyoming Art Museum was alive with holiday cheer over the weekend as hundreds of families attended the 27th annual Happy Holidays Laramie Festival of Trees.
“It’s really a community celebration,” said Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement for the museum. “It’s such a great way to get people into the museum, some who’ve never been here before.”
Despite the cornucopia of holiday events hosted throughout the community over the weekend, Christensen said nearly 2,000 people attended the Festival of Trees Happy Holiday event Saturday.
Luckily there was plenty for guests to do, including taking photos with Santa and, of course, an arts and crafts area.
Additionally, visitors had the chance to check out the museum’s current exhibits as well as art created by students across the county.
Christensen said the art museum partners with art teachers in Albany County School District No. 1 throughout the year for professional development, after school art enrichment programs and more. The Festival of Trees, she said, is “a great way to honor all the work that goes into that” as well as “to celebrate the arts in Albany County.”
“It’s such a rich, art-friendly community and a lot of hard work goes in by teachers and students,” she added. “It’s a way to honor all the things we do that are art-related.”
Although visual art tends to be the focal point for the museum, the event was also a great way to highlight all the other kinds of art in Laramie. Performances by piano students, dance groups and more were scheduled throughout the afternoon Saturday.
“Though we don’t partner on a regular basis with the music folks or dance, why leave them out?” Christensen asked.
Dozens of trees were lit among the art exhibits throughout the museum over the weekend, available for attendees to take home via silent auction.
Christensen said this year’s theme for the trees was “fantastical holiday” to connect to the animal-themed exhibit currently on display.
Community members, nonprofits, Girl Scout troops, businesses and more decorate the trees each year, and this year they certainly got creative with the theme.
Tree decorations included a Harry Potter-themed tree, a Charlie Brown themed tree and a tree decorated with characters from popular movies from Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli, including the studio’s 2001 Oscar-winning film “Spirited Away.”
“It’s just a fun way to get creative around the holiday season,” Christensen said. “All the proceeds actually benefit our arts education and outreach at the museum.”
