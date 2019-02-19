The Legislature’s revived capital construction bill greatly reduces the $94 million in spending it included when introduced by the Joint Appropriations Committee.
The Senate brought the bill back to life Friday, but stripped out the $15 million the bill originally appropriated for renovations of War Memorial Stadium’s west stands and a new pool for the University of Wyoming’s swimming and diving teams.
The new version of the bill passed the Senate on a 21-8 vote and awaits House consideration.
The initial JAC-sponsored capital construction bill, Senate File 162, would’ve appropriated $15 million into a holding account at the state treasurer’s office for both projects.
The bill said UW’s goal should be to raise $30 million in donations for the project.
Neither the Board of Trustees nor former Gov. Matt Mead had requested funding for those projects this session, though UW did make a note of them in their supplemental budget request, warning legislators that a request for funding would be made in coming years.
Senators unanimously voted to kill the bill Feb. 5 before reviving a trimmed version Friday once both chambers reached a compromise on the main budget bill.
When the Senate Appropriations Committee originally proposed cutting the funding for the stadium and pool Feb. 1, there was little pushback on the Senate floor.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said funding the renovations would be more appropriate once UW requests the money through the supplemental budget process.
“While I appreciate having $30 million in the budget for the university, this was not a priority for the University of Wyoming. It was not a recommendation from the board of trustees to the body,” Rothfuss said.
The appropriation was initially included in the capital construction bill at the request of Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper.
In December, athletic director Tom Burman told legislators that it would take $50 million-$55 million to complete the War Memorial Stadium project “correctly.”
