Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Daily Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to insure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. If you have any additional questions, you may contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520.
Erik David Weros: 1120 Harney St.
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Jeremy Lang, 42, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Zacari Lundy, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant on booked into the jail on a probation hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:29 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
12:35 p.m., 3600 block of Grand, accident.
1:02 p.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
2:51 p.m., 400 block of North Third, shoplifting.
2:56 p.m., 400 block of South 30th, hit and run.
3:07 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, littering.
3:19 p.m., 1700 block of Conners, accident.
3:22 p.m., 21st and Grand, accident.
3:49 p.m., 1700 block of Fox Ridge, theft.
5:04 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, trespassing.
9:37 p.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
2:46 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, possible assault and battery.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, three fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Abigail L. Doble, 22, Laramie, was fined $330 for furnishing alcohol to someone younger than 21.
Desjuan I. Pettit, 22, Bakersfield, California, was fined $435 for shoplifting.
Sarah K. Wannemuehler, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Raeamn H. Holloway, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Stephanie M. Camino, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Alexander C. Matlock, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Rostin T. Okamba, 26, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Aubrey Jennings, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caitlin Anderle, 17, Laramie, was fined $135 for starting a vehicle unsafely.
Bennett J. Leitz, 22 (20 at the time of the first offense), Laramie, was fined $1,142 and sentenced to 150 days of community service and 180 days in jail (179 days suspended) for driving under the influence on April 5, 2017. Leitz was also fined $1,305 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (172 days suspended) for a subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Dec. 30.
Mohammad S. Alaradi, 26 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (30 days suspended) for failure to maintain insurance and $697 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (30 days suspended) for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Ross A. Poindexter, 29, Portal, Arizona, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Alex N. Njeri, 22, Laramie, was fined $735 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended) for driving under the influence on Feb. 24.
Manuel Madrid, 36 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Ella Frances Bishop-Heil, 23, Laramie, was fined $685 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended) for driving under the influence and $375 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle on Feb. 3.
Evan D. Suppes, 23, Laramie, was fined $375 for notice required of driver.
Bailey R. Thomas, 34 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $787 for driving without a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Andrew J. Fonte, 39, Laramie, was fined $710 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Dylan M. Larson, 24, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Thomas William Terry, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Hailey N. Rosinski, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Megan G. Reich, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Zayne Nounawon, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Meghan R. Pankey, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Chance D. Anderson, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ryan D. Hicks, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley E. Whiting, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
David P. Young III, 22, Cheyenne, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Bethanie T. Hart, 20, Jackson, was fined $137 for expired plates.
Michael A. Smith, 23, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery.
Nora J. Morehouse, 43, Laramie, was fined $227 for expired plates.
Hussain Ja Alsultan, 27, Laramie, was fined $130 for speeding.
Matthew M. Robinson, 23, Casper, was fined $130 for expired plates.
Jeffrey D. Chizek, 59 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $920 and sentenced to 25 days in jail for driving under the influence on March 21, 2016.
Erin E. Cannaday, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $917.50 for failure to maintain insurance.
Cecilia E. Cortinas, 24, Thornton, Colorado, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance and $335 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Nikki L. Copenhaver, 22, Laramie, was fined $685 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended) for driving under the influence on Feb. 25.
Thomas Morgan, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jeremy L. Lang, 42, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and fined $685 and sentenced to $170 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended) for driving under the influence on Jan. 11.
Matthew A. Nisbet, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cristian D. Soles, 22, Laramie, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Joshua D. Malone, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
James R. Lennon, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Brett Kelly Hollingshead, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Riley T. Hussie, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
David Seaman, 20, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $125 for expired plates.
Laura Anne Hutmacher, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Christina C. Rhoden, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Elizabeth N. Keller, 18, Laramie, was fined$285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Kayte M. Alvey, 28, Laramie, was fined $28 for failure to maintain insurance.
Lorinda G. Ohashi, 63, Laramie, was fined $635 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended) for driving under the influence on Sept. 28.
William C. Shem, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $437 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Kaisha L. Nielson, 23, Laramie, was fined $235 for careless driving and $135 for failure to stop at a stop sign (bike).
Jeffrey M. Robinson, 54, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Britney L. Bennett, 18, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Arie R. Bennett, 230, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Colton Busch, 19, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding.
Patrick J. Kaiser, 20, Laramie, was fined $435 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Samantha J. Urbana, 19, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Robert S. Genell, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brayden R. Parker, 19, Laramie, was fined $435 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Preston W. Buszkiewic, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for being younger than 21 and drinking in a dwelling.
Nadar Kamal, 22, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Micah T. Johnson, 26, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Anthony J. Glaub, 23, Cheyenne, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $191 for speeding.
Haley A. Pickard, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run involving an unattended vehicle.
Collin P. Depaemelere, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Christian A. Hargrow, 21, Laramie, was fined$287 for failure to maintain insurance.
Sawyer D. McCarrel, 24, Laramie, was fined $275 for passing a stopped school bus.
Brittany M. La Palme, 21, Laramie, was fined $146 for speeding.
Harley M. Eliason, 22, Laramie, was fined $835 and sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 suspended) for driving under the influence on Dec. 1.
Ballie Rose Gallagher, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Autumn Noel Jensen, 21, Laramie, was fined $437 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Robert C. Bohlumbohm, 76, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Alexander R. Potter, 22, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Lisa M. Smith, 39, Centennial, was fined $335 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Joseph M. Brinson, was fined $335 for failure to maintain insurance.
Charles M. Bravo, 40, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Omair F. Javaid, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dalton R. Tait, 25, Laramie, was fined$125 for expired plates.
Taniela, F. Lolohea, 26, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Jessica L. Chavez, 18, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield the right of way to a school bus.
Madeline M. Perez, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $260 for speeding in a school zone.
Christopher J. Cheney, 30, Laramie, was fined $139 for speeding.
