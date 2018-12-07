The Centennial community will be decked out in its holiday best this weekend for the mountain town’s annual Christmas celebration, and everyone’s invited.
Christmas in Centennial is set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with Santa’s arrival at the Mountain View Hotel for two breakfast sessions with children and their families. The day continues with craft vendors, crafts at Santa’s workshop, wagon rides, caroling, a book signing, a train display and Christmas treats around town.
“It’s just a small-town, non-commercial, fun, get-in-the-holiday-season Christmas event,” said organizer Ken Costello.
The longstanding event is in its 16th year, he said, as a way to celebrate Christmas with residents and visitors.
“There’s a full day of activities if you like, or you can stop for an hour,” Costello said.
Many of the town’s businesses and organizations are participating in some form, and restaurants will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“We’ve got lots of window shopping, lots of real shopping, and places to eat and drink,” he said.
Santa is scheduled for two reservation-only breakfasts with a couple dozen of his favorite children, which will include one-on-one time and photo opportunities.
While Santa is tucking away first and second breakfast, Mrs. Claus will be stationed at the Centennial Library for a gift-making workshop for children from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The library will also have books for sale.
Meanwhile, arts and crafts vendors will be set up at Centennial School from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. selling Wyoming-made products. The U.S. Forest Service will be selling Christmas tree permits at the school, and the Centennial Social Club will be selling coffee, cookies and snacks as part of its annual fundraiser.
The Eppson Center Melodees will be caroling around town from 10 a.m.-noon, and Centennial Valley Church will have free hot drinks and cookies for visitors.
Weather permitting, the Vee Bar Guest Ranch will have its horse-drawn wagon on site for rides around town.
“It’s got the most beautiful harness I’ve ever seen,” Costello said.
Author Steven Horn is scheduled to sign books from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Country Junction. His most recent book, “When They Were Young,” was published in 2017.
The Nici Self Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and have a Christmas train display on hand.
Costello said visitors could spend their time checking off items on their Christmas lists, or they could soak in the atmosphere without spending any money at all.
“It’s a community-wide event, and so much of it costs nothing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.