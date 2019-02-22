The University of Wyoming indoor track and field team produced a pair of Mountain West champions and advanced 10 athletes to today’s championship races during the second day of the MW Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
UW senior Ja’la Henderson won the women’s long jump while junior Hap Frketich claimed his first conference title in the weight throw.
Henderson picked up UW’s first event win of the weekend on her final jump. The Cowgirls senior was fourth in the standings heading into her final attempt, but hit a jump of 19 feet, 11½ inches for her second long jump title with the other coming in 2016.
UW senior Jerayah Davis placed fourth in the event at 19-4¼.
Frketich came into the men’s weight throw as the conference leader and showed why. His second throw was 66-2½ for a personal best and a MW title.
Teammate Kirk Unland finished second at 63-8¾ while Eric McArthur was seventh (56-11¼).
Also for the Cowboys, sophomore Chris Henry and junior Paul Roberts placed third and fourth, respectively in the 5,000-meter run. Henry ran a time of 14 minutes, 41.29 seconds with Roberts came in at 14:41.48.
Sophomore William Nolan added a fourth-place finish in the men’s long jump at 23-5¼.
UW’s Emelda Malm-Annan earned points for the Cowgirls in the weight throw by placing fifth at 60-3¾.
The final day of the MW Championships will start at 10 a.m. MT today.
Ryan claims backstroke title at MW meet
UW senior Isobel Ryan won the first conference title of her career in the 100-meter backstroke Friday at the Mountain West Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ryan swam a time of 52.96 in the preliminary round to sit second for the final. In the last event of the evening, she broke her previous personal record with a time of 52.66.
The time was second fastest in school history.
UW’s Samantha Burke placed sixth in the finals at 54.12.
Hannah Mclean-Leonard set her career-best time in the 100 butterfly to place second. Mclean-Leonard swam a 53.33 in prelims and 53.21 in the final.
In the 200 freestyle, Lainee Jones qualified for her first career finals. Jones would then set career-best mark of 1:48.58 to finish sixth.
UW’s 200 freestyle relay of Burke, Ryan, Sani Carsrud and Mclean-Leonard finished sixth in 1:32.39.
Wyoming climbed into sixth in the team standings with 456.5 points. San Diego State leads with 924 with Nevada second with 862.5.
The final day of the championship begins at 10 a.m. MT today.
Cowboys 8th after 1st round of Intercollegiate
The UW men’s golf team was paced by sophomore Carl Underwood and senior John Murdock IV during the first round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate on Friday in Palm Desert, California. The tournament was the first of the spring season for the Cowboys.
Underwood shot a 1-under-par 71 to sit in a tie for fifth place while Murdock had a 1-over-73 and is tied for 11th.
The Cowboys were 12 over as a team at 300 to tie Denver for eighth place.
Texas Tech and Colorado State share the lead at 290 with TCU third at 291 and Boise State fourth at 293.
Also for UW on Friday, freshman Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot a 77 (64th), freshman Tyler Severin finished at 79 (87th) and junior Dan Starzinski had an 81 (102nd).
The second of three rounds starts at 9 a.m. MT today.
