LARAMIE – The Border War meeting in Fort Collins, Colorado, in early January was, in a way, a turning point for both the University of Wyoming and Colorado State men’s basketball teams.
The Rams (17-9 overall, 8-5 Mountain West) entered the Jan. 4 contest 9-7 overall. Including that win in early 2020, a 72-61 victory over the Cowboys, the Rams have surged to an 8-2 record and find themselves in the thick of a muddled middle portion of the MW. UW (6-19, 1-12), meanwhile, has lost nine of 10 games, and finds itself asking questions that it hasn’t had answers for thus far.
“(Colorado State is) balanced, and I think they have a balance of young and (veteran) players. This is not a team where you sit there and say, ‘Let’s take out a guy,’” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “I think the kid (David) Roddy has really come into his own … he’s kind of a unicorn … he’s somewhat of a mismatch problem.”
Roddy, a freshman guard, is one of four CSU players averaging at least 10 points per game. While the headliner is senior forward Nico Carvacho, who is the MW’s all-time leader in double doubles, the Rams employ a balanced attack offensively and play hard on defense.
Though the record doesn’t reflect it, the Cowboys feel they are playing better, as well, and believe they are a better team than they were in early January. Redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado has taken it upon himself every day in practice and meetings to rally the troops, regardless of previous outcomes.
“I look at it like it’s my job,” Maldonado said. “I think they’re counting on me. And I think you kind of lose that right to be selfish and come in with no energy when people are counting on you.”
While it’s been tough sledding of late for UW, there has been a positive change since the last CSU matchup: the emergence of freshman guard Kwane Marble II. Marble saw his most significant action of the season up to that point against the Rams, scoring six points in 17 minutes. Since that game, Marble has averaged 27.8 minutes per game and 12.3 points per game, including starts in the team’s last three.
Part of why Marble began showing flashes of development at CSU was personal; Marble, a Denver native, said he was recruited by the Rams’ coaching staff in high school, but was never offered a scholarship. The last Border War matchup meant a lot, Marble said, and has helped spark his evolution over the last month and a half.
“I felt like I had something to prove in that game,” Marble said. “And (I) just felt like I needed to keep proving myself throughout the rest of the year.”
UW also feels like it has something to prove as the regular season comes to a close. Edwards always talks about the team going 1-0 every week and not getting caught up in the moment. But Marble would be lying if he said today’s matchup against the Rams wasn’t one that he thought could provide a spark in what has been a trying season.
“Personally, to me, it would be a big, big accomplishment, just because of the way our season has gone,” Marble said. “And I think this will get us over the hump that we need to get over for the rest of the season going into the Mountain West Tournament.”
While UW really isn’t playing for much the remainder of the regular season as far as seeding in the conference tournament is concerned, Marble said he and the rest of the Cowboys are focusing on winning for the team’s seniors, guards Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks.
“I just hope to see us fight, continue to play together, play for each other, play for the seniors. This is Jake and A.J.’s last year. They may not play basketball after this, you know?” Marble said. “I feel like I want to see us play for them and accomplish as much as we can for them.”
