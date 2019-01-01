The Laramie Outlaws girls and boys hockey teams played in Rock Springs the weekend of Dec. 21-22 to close out the 2018 schedule for the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club.
Girls 19U: The Outlaws went 0-1-1 in two games against Rock Springs. Laramie lost the first game Dec. 21 by a 3-2 score. The Outlaws got goals from Lucie Meeker-Gordon (with an assist from Charlotte Fraley) and Annie Erikson. Rock Springs scored in the final minute to pull out the win. Outlaws goalie Cassie Troy made 26 saves in the loss. Laramie again took an early lead in the Dec. 22 game with unassisted goals by Charlotte Fraley and Maggie Miller in the first period and by Juliana Andrews in the second. Rock Springs scored the next three goals in the second period to tie the game. Troy had 32 saves.
Boys 18U: The high school team spilt games with Rocks Springs, winning 6-1 on Dec. 21 and falling 8-3 on Dec. 22. The Outlaws got goals in the first game in the first period by Nicholas Schwindt and Esai Jaime to lead 2-1 after two periods. The Outlaws then scored four unanswered goals in the third period — two by Evan Naughton and one each from Nicholas Schwindt and Keegan Miller. Sam Miller made 43 saves for the win. On Dec. 22, the Outlaws trailed 4-3 after two periods before Rock Springs scored four times to put the game away. Jaime Quinn Wahlgren and Erron Hilton all scored for the Outlaws. Miller made 46 stops in the loss.
