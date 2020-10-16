Two Laramie High fall teams are heading into the late stages of the fall season with perfect records.
The Lady Plainsmen volleyball players, swimmers and divers have proven they are the teams that the rest of Class 4A is trying to catch up to. Both are also ranked No. 1 in the state, respectively.
The volleyball team (14-0 overall, 4-0 Southeast Quadrant) will be traveling to Casper to take on No. 4-ranked Kelly Walsh (8-4, 2-1 Northeast) at 6 p.m. today. The volleyball rankings are based on the weekly WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll. LHS’ match at Sheridan for Saturday was canceled.
The Lady Plainsmen last played 3A Rawlins Tuesday for a make-up match that was postponed earlier in the season. Laramie won 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-17).
“It was an exciting match from the very beginning,” LHS coach Jill Stucky said. “We were able to execute well in the long rallies and our ball control was tremendous.”
Alexis Stucky notched a double-double with 17 kills and 15 digs. Five other Lady Plainsmen had three or more kills. Taylor Tyser led defensively with 18 digs and Maddy Stucky distributed the ball for 27 assists.
The Lady Plainsmen swimmers and divers improved to 18-0 in dual with wins against Cheyenne Central at home and Cheyenne East in Cheyenne last weekend.
The dual against Central was a clash between the top two teams in 4A. Laramie won 103-81.
“It was a really great meet for us as we came into it undefeated and Central came in undefeated, and it was well-matched,” LHS coach Tom Hudson said. “Central was a bit shorthanded missing a couple of their state qualifiers, but we won 10 (of 12 events).
The Lady Plainsmen also picked up three new state qualifiers in the dual against Central. Paige Emerson in diving, Kayley Yother in 100-yard backstroke and Erin Rees in the 100 breastroke. That brings the total number of state qualifiers to 20.
The Lady Plainsmen then beat East 110-58 the next day.
Conference cross-countryThe Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will be hosting the Class 4A West Conference Cross-Country Championships today at the University of Wyoming Jacoby Golf Course.
The girls varsity race is slated to start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the boys varsity at 2:45 p.m.
Other teams competing are Jackson, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Rock Springs.
