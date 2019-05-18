JACKSON – Raegan Kautzman didn’t know what to do when the ball landed at her feet.
She made up her mind quickly.
The Laramie senior turned and fired from near the top of the 18-yard box. She hoped for the best but, with a logjam of players between the ball and the net, she didn’t know what to expect.
As the ball whistled closer and closer to the net, Kautzman’s eyes grew larger and larger.
It went in, and Kautzman bellowed in excitement as her teammates swarmed in around her.
The first career goal for Kautzman capped a 2-0 victory over Star Valley in a Class 4A state tournament consolation match Friday.
“It was a really big moment for me,” Kautzman said, grinning from ear to ear. “I definitely didn’t think it was going in. When it went in, I was really proud of it.”
Laramie (9-9) will face Cheyenne East (12-5) for fifth place at 1 p.m. today.
After scoring early during Thursday’s state quarterfinal against Casper Kelly Walsh, Laramie was unable to sustain moment and ultimately lost 4-1.
The Lady Plainsmen weren’t about to let another match slip from their grasp.
Jayla Wulff put her team on the scoreboard in the opening minute. The Laramie junior stationed herself near the top of the 18, anxiously waiting for classmate Kaitlyn Hoberg to inbound a corner kick. Hoberg played the inbound to Wulff, who whipped a blast past Star Valley goalkeeper Josie Currie and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“That was very important,” Wulff said. “We wanted a big lead to give us confidence going into our next game. It was a big loss (Thursday), so we wanted to come back and have a good attitude and still work hard, even though we can’t play for third (place), but just work hard and finish the tournament out strong.”
Up a goal, the Plainsmen were on the hunt for another one.
They’d have to wait.
Sensing the need for urgency, the Lady Braves pushed forward. They kept the Plainsmen on their toes, searching – hoping? – for the equalizer.
It never came.
Laramie’s midfield, backline and sophomore goalkeeper Madeline Bershinsky snuffed out every Star Valley opportunity to generate an attack. Bershinsky finished with three saves, none bigger than when Star Valley’s Katie Robinson broke in on a breakaway. Bershinky stood her ground, studied Robinon’s dribble before denying the shot.
“Our keeper’s been solid for us all year long,” Laramie coach Raquel Clark said. “… she plays great under pressure. The ball was even slick, and she was solid. Defense is always solid. They worked well together in the back. They kept up some good ‘D’ back there.”
Laramie took a 1-0 lead into halftime and continued its search for a second goal.
After a handful of chances, it finally came when the ball found the feet of Kautzman, who helped extend Laramie’s season one more day.
“I’m so happy for (Kautzman),” Clark added. “She’s a senior and she puts in a lot of time and commitment to the team, so to see her get that goal for us in a big moment is really special.”
