Laramie High School junior Emmy Johnson continued her early dominance in the sprints and the Lady Plainsmen won seven of 14 events Friday during the Wyoming Open at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie.
The Laramie boys won two events during the meet, in which no team scores were reported.
Johnson tied for first in the 55-meter dash in 7.60 seconds, then won the 200 dash in 26.89. Johnson also was the lead leg of Laramie’s 4x200 relay that won in 1:50.77. Joining Johnson were Rachel King, Ketisa Akambasi and Aubry Sanchez.
Other individual winners for the Lady Plainsmen were Sydney Thorvaldson in the 800 run (2:20.69) and Taylor Gardner in the 55 hurdles (9.26).
The LHS 4x800 relay of Carey Berendsen, Mallorie Hamel, Katy Kozlowski and Libby Berryhill won in 11:06.11, as did the 1,600 sprint medley relay of Kyleigh Bingham, Berendsen, Kozlowski and Thorvaldson in 4:36.69.
Berry added a second-place finish in the 400 dash (1:07.67), as did Akambasi in the long jump (16 feet, 8½ inches), Hannah Brin in the triple jump (32-5) and Halle Smith and Elisa Smith in the pole vault (10-0 each).
The Plainsmen were led by Derk Lyford. Lyford won the 1,600 run in 4:48.72 and also was the second leg in the winning 4x800 relay in 8:46.66. The other three legs were Kent Henry, Jordan Tangeman and Mason Swingholm.
Jason Upton finished second in three events and third in another. Upton was runner up in the 55 dash (6.66), 200 dash (23.54) and triple jump (43-2¼) and third in the long jump (21-9½).
Larenzo Ebell was second in the 400 dash (56.80) with Swingholm second in the 800 run (2:08.48).
WYOMING OPEN
University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse
Boys results
55 DASH: 1. Wilson, Kelly Walsh, 6.77. LHS: 2. Upton, 6.66
200 DASH: 1. Merritt, East, 23.38. LHS: 2. Upton, 23.54
400 DASH: 1. Dilly, Central, 54.65. LHS: 2. Ebell, 56.80; 5. Dahl, 57.68; 7. Tangeman, 58.62
800 RUN: 1. Brooks, Douglas, 2:06.79. LHS: 2. Swingholm, 2:08.48; 4. Tangeman, 2:12.34
1,600 RUN: 1. Lyford, Laramie, 4:48.72. LHS: 6. Henry, 5:23.04
55 HURDLES: 1. Pafford, Central, 8.24
4X200 RELAY: 1. Natrona, 1L37.84. LHS: 7. Laramie (Chlapowski, Gamboa, Chamberlain, Jordan), 1:47.14
4X400 RELAY: 1. Central, 3:43.16. LHS: 8. Laramie (Swingholm, Tangeman, Gamboa, Dahl), 3:53.78
4X800 RELAY: 1. Laramie (Henry, Lyford, Tangeman, Swingholm), 8:46.66
1,600 SPRINT MEDLEY: 1. Natrona (3:59.91). LHS: 3. Laramie (Ebell, Gamboa, Vasquez, Peden), 4:16.42
HIGH JUMP: 1. Brown, Natrona, 6-6. LHS: 5. (tie) Morris, 5-6
POLE VAULT: 1. Foy, Kelly Walsh, 13-6. LHS: 7. (tie) Morris, 10-6
LONG JUMP: 1. Brown, Natrona, 22-9. LHS: 3. Upton, 21-9½; 4. Smith, 20-10¾; 7. Judd, 18-9¾
TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Danso, East, 46-3. LHS: 2. Upton, 43-2¼; 7. Soto, 35-6¾.
SHOT PUT: 1. Gustafson, Natrona, 51-9
Girls results
55 DASH: 1. (tie) Johnson, Laramie, 7.60, Klungness, Kelly Walsh, 7.60. LHS: 6. King, 7.76
200 DASH: 1. Johnson, Laramie, 26.89. LHS: 7. King, 28.84
400 DASH: 1. Marler, East, 1:06.28. LHS: Berryhill, 1:07.67; 4. Hamel, 1:08.50; 8. Kozlowski, 1:11.36
800 RUN: 1. Thorvaldson, Laramie, 2:20.69
1,600 RUN: 1. Marler, East, 5:3328. LHS: 6. Berendsen, 6:05.92
55 HURDLES: 1. Gardner, Laramie, 9.26. LHS: 5. Akambasi, 9.59
4X200 RELAY: 1. Laramie (Johnson, King, Akambasi, Sanchez), 1:50.77. LHS: 3. Laramie (Stickelman, Bingham, Smith, Hamel), 1:57.98
4X400 RELAY: 1. Central, 4:26.05. LHS: 4. Laramie (Thorvaldson, Hinman, Bingham, Hamel), 4:39.13
4X800 RELAY: 1. Laramie (Berendsen, Hamel, Kozlowski, Berryhill), 11:06.11
1,600 SPRINT MEDLEY: 1. Laramie (Bingham, Berendsen, Kozlowski, Thorvaldson), 4:36.69
HIGH JUMP: 1. Stoddard, Central, 5-6. LHS: 2. (tie) H.Smith, E.Smith, 4-8
POLE VAULT: 1. Cummings, East, 10-6. LHS: 3. (tie) Sanchez, 10-0
LONG JUMP: 1. Goodrich, Central, 16-10½. LHS: 2. Akambasi, 16-8½; 8. Gardner, 15-0½
TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Goodrich, Central, 34-6. LHS: 2. Brin, 32-5; 5. Gardner, 31-8
SHOT PUT: 1. Migneault, Central, 35-1
Swimming and diving
Laramie went the off-event path during the Gillette Pre-Invitational on Friday in Gillette.
The Plainsmen won one event, with Max DeYoung winning the 50 freestyle in 21.49 second. DeYoung also placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:18.95 and has now qualified for all seven individual events for the state meet.
Laramie’s 400 freestyle relay of DeYoung, Chris Drury, Connor Fontana and Noah Richardson placed second in 3:26.87.
The main Gillette Invitational begins at 8 a.m. today at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
GILLETTE PRE- INVITATIONAL
Campbell County Aquatic Center
Team scores
1. None kept
Event top results
200 MEDLEY RELAY: 1. Lander, 1:39.21. LHS: 9. Laramie (N.Richardson, Bury, Blackburn, Smith), 1:54.80
200 FREESTYLE: 1. Huelskamp, Lander, 1:47.86
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 1. Allen, Central, 2:09.90. LHS: 3. Kelly, 2:18.82; 5. Smith, 2:23.42
50 FREESTYLE: 1. DeYoung, Laramie, 21.49. LHS: 9. Con.Fontana, 24.23
100 BUTTERFLY: 1. Kulow, Lander, 55.09. LHS: 5. Bury, 1:01.18
100 FREESTYLE: 1. Richmond, Green River, 48.92
500 FREESTYLE: 1. Poley, Thunder Basin, 5:10.91. LHS: 2. DeYoung, 5:18.95; 4. Drury, 5:29.67; 5. Con.Fontana, 5:34.20
200 FREESTYLE RELAY: 1. Lander, 1:29.54. LHS: 3. Laramie (DeYoung, Drury, Con.Fontana, Smith), 1:35.12
100 BACKSTROKE: 1. McFadden, Lander, 57.34
100 BREASTSTROKE: 1. Price, South, 1:08.79. LHS: 5. Greene, 1:12.80; 8. Blackburn, 1:13.90
400 FREESTYLE RELAY: 1. Lander, 3:17.21. LHS: 2. Laramie (DeYoung, Drury, Con.Fontana, N.Richardson), 3:26.87
Wrestling
Laramie has two wrestlers remaining after the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament in Riverton.
LHS senior Zech Aguilar won two matches to advance to the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class. Aguilar, who improved to 11-0 on the season, pinned Rhiley Grubbs of Torrington in the second round in 44 seconds after receiving a bye. In the quarterfinals, Aguilar outlasted Ben Banville of Burns-Pine Bluffs by a 6-3 score.
Aguilar will meet Casper Natrona’s Yahav Shraider in a semifinal match today.
Also alive is Laramie freshman 106-pounder Clancy Mummert by going 2-1. Mummert beat Green River’s Trevor Sciclluna 12-10 in a tiebreaker match before getting pinned by Lyman’s Sefton Douglass. Mummert advanced to today with an 11-1 major decision over Cheyenne South’s Sage Shrove.
Casper Kelly Walsh leads the team standings after the first day with 110.5 points. Green River is second at 102 and Star Valley third with 96. The Plainsmen sit with 20 points.
RON THON MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Team scores (Top 10 of 28)
1. Casper Kelly Walsh 110.5; 2. Green River 102; 3. Star Valley 96; 4. Thunder Basin 90; 5. Casper Natrona 77; 6. Powell 76.5; 7. Rock Springs 68.5; 8. Kemmerer 68; 9. Cheyenne East 60.5; 10. Evanston 53.5; 28. Laramie 20
LHS results
106: Mummert (2-1): Round 1, Mummert def. Sciclluna, Green River, 12-10 (TB); Round 2, Douglass, Lyman, pinned Mummert, 4:47; Consolation, Mummert def. Shrove, South, major dec., 11-1; 120: Rodruguez (1-2): Round 1, Mostellar (KW) pinned Rodriguez, 0:45; Consolation, Rodriguez won by medical forfeit; Consolation, Boreen, Greybull-Riverside, def. Rodriguez, 4-3; 138: I. Sell (0-2): Round 1, Seeley, Moorcroft, def. Sell, major dec., 9-0; Consolation, Read, Wheatland, def. Sell, 7-5; 145: Merrill (0-2): Round 1, Teichert, Cokeville, pinned Merrill, 1:54; Consolation, Davis, Powell, pinned Merrill, 3:41; 195: Martinez (0-2): Walker, Kemmerer, pinned Martinez, 1:13; Consolation, Martin, Central, pinned Martinez, 4:24. 195: Aguilar (2-0): Round 1, Aguilar, bye; Round 2, Aguilar pinned Grubbs, Torrington, 0:44; Quarterfinals, Aguilar def. Banville, Burns-Pine Bluffs, 6-3.
