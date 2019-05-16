It has been a historical year for the Laramie High girls track and field team. However, the Lady Plainsmen want to make a little more history this weekend.
Laramie seeks its first-ever outdoor track state championship as the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships begin this afternoon at Harry Geldien Stadium at Casper Kelly Walsh High. The meet concludes Saturday.
The Lady Plainsmen made history earlier this year when they won their first-ever indoor state title, and has momentum after winning the 4A East Regional last weekend in Sheridan.
“I think we’re super motivated because we did it in indoor, and we didn’t really lose that many runners,” junior Emmy Johnson said. “I think we can totally do it, and we’re all ready.”
If Laramie does it, Johnson will play a big factor.
She won three events at regionals — 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 300 hurdles. Johnson also was part of Laramie’s winning 4x100 relay. And, Johnson is the defending Class 4A state champion in the 100-meter dash and 300 hurdles.
Johnson isn’t the only point-getter for the Lady Plainsmen.
Junior Abigail Whitman is the defending state champ in the 800-meter run and was third in the 1,600. She won 800, 3,200 and was on Laramie’s third-place 1,600 sprint medley relay at regionals.
Junior Aubry Sanchez was second in the pole vault at state last year, and enters this year’s event tied with the best height in 4A at 11 feet, 6 inches.
Sophomore Taylor Gardner won the 100 hurdles at regionals, and was fourth at state last year. Senior Ketisa Akambasi was third in that event last year, and fifth in the long jump.
Winning events is important, but so is getting points wherever possible. Often times, the difference in a team winning a state title comes down to who can pick up points in the fifth through eighth-place finishes.
“We have to do relatively well in all of our events, maybe not (personal records), but if we do our best we can win it,” Whitman said.
Laramie was the runner-up at state last year behind Cheyenne Central. At regionals, the Lady Plainsmen beat the Lady Indians 135-120.5. Thunder Basin was third with 113 points.
“We’re hoping for a good day, and some people taking points away from each other from the other side (of the state),” long-time LHS coach Gil Bradfield said. “Our regional is tough, and as tough of teams as any in the state.
“If we have a good day and people can take points away from each other we’ll be okay.”
Plainsmen
The boys are the defending 4A champs, but lost a lot of the firepower from that team.
“Most of them are running for the University of Wyoming right now,” Bradfield said with a smile.
The distance events were Laramie’s strength last year, and should be again this week with sophomore Micah Zeller, senior Derk Lyford and junior Mason Swingholm. That trio finished 1-2-3, respectively, in the 1,600 at regionals. Freshman Collin Krueger teamed with those three to win the 4x800 relay.
The Plainsmen also will seek points from sophomore Aidan Morris in the pole vault and senior Jason Upton in the long jump and triple jump.
