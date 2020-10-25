The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 6.6% in August to 6.1% in September.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has steadily decreased since its peak of 9.6% in April. It appears that the state’s economy is recovering and individuals are going back to work. Unemployment is much lower than the national average of 7.9%.
Albany County reported the lowest unemployment in September, at 3.1%. It was followed by Niobrara County at 3.4%, and Weston and Crook counties by 3.6%.
The highest unemployment rates were Natrona County at 8.7%, Campbell County at 7.2%, and Sweetwater County at 7.0%.
Total nonfarm employment (not seasonally adjusted and measure by place of work) decreased from 295,500 in September 2019 to 278,900 in September 2020, a decline of 16,600 jobs (-5.6%).
October unemployment figures will be released Nov. 24.
