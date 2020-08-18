Today in Wyoming history:
In 1916, the Green River Star reported on the recent visit by the Juvenile Circus, which performed in an old hay barn across from City Hall.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history:
In 1941, the Wyoming Aircraft School won the stamp of approval from the Civil Aeronautics Authority.
