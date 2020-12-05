The sidewalks and intersections of south First and Second streets were filled with people eagerly awaiting the start of the annual Christmas parade.
One family who parked themselves on the eastbound corner of Second Street was the Westfahls, starting with the patriarch and matriarch of the clan: Steve and Sue Westfahls. With them were their son Daniel and his wife, Katrina, and their 20-month-old daughter, Claire. Rounding out the group were daughters Ruthie and Becky.
“We’ve been going to the parade since we were little,” said Ruthie, who flew up from Ocala, Florida, where she has a prison ministry.
They reminisced about previous parades and were glad the weather and temperature this year was cooperating.
“There was one year it was 40 below,” said Steve.
They all nodded in agreement as the memory of that year came to the forefront. Becky and Ruthie were in the parade that year and they recalled how bundled up they had to be, and it still froze them.
A block down Grand Avenue, on First Street, Sydney Mayer and her son and daughter, Nathan, 6, and Charlie, 4, were enjoying the sights and sounds of the floats and sirens, all the while a lengthy train roared down the track.
As her children and the many others scrambled for candy that had been tossed by those on floats, Mayer also had her memories of past parades.
“It’s not as cold as last year,” she said, “Last year was cold.”
The cold didn’t seem to matter to her children. They were too busy scooping up as much candy as they could.
