As of Oct. 19, Steve Steiner has taken over the responsibilities as managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang.
Steiner has led newsrooms in North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. As a journalist covering the oil and petrochemicals industry, he has reported for newspapers and trade publications in New Jersey and Houston, Texas. For a brief while he “crossed over to the dark side,” working in advertising, marketing and public relations. He even owned a boutique ad agency that he refers to as “a bootstrap operation run on a shoestring budget.”
He also has had a second career in food service and hospitality. However, his true love has been journalism, a love fostered in part by his late father, who was a linotype operator with the New York Times for nearly half a century.
Most recently, Steiner was the executive editor for an online news platform, BartowNews.net, which launched in the beginning of 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was (and is) a news platform to fill the void created two years earlier when the local newspaper, The Polk County Democrat, was sold and relocated to a neighboring community.
Steiner describes himself as a “dirt beneath the fingernails” journalist.
“I didn’t attend journalism school in college. In fact, I dropped out of college. At the time it wasn’t for me. I was too immature,” he said. “It took getting slapped in the face, knocked down to the ground and finding the strength to get back up that has shaped me.”
It meant holding down jobs such as working in a chemical manufacturing plant, where he was daily exposed to potential carcinogenic materials, as well as working on assembly lines, warehouses, and even as a ditch digger.
“These jobs, these experiences taught me the dignity of hard, honest, decent work,” he said. Those jobs also disabused him of childish notions. “Most important, though, life has taught me humility, to be humble, to dignify and have respect for others from all walks of life, as well as to stand up for and defend what is just, right and moral.”
As a journalist, Steiner has his roster of those he admired while attempting to break into the industry, and when successful, “cut his teeth” learning to be a reporter.
“I see myself more in the mold of those such as Jimmy Breslin, Studs Terkel, Mike Royko, Lewis Grizzard, Erma Bombeck” he said. “These guys didn’t pull punches. They knew how to connect with the ‘everyman and everywoman,’ because that’s who they were, and that’s who I am. I am you.”
And that’s how he intends running the Laramie Boomerang newsroom, with solid, balanced reporting, avoiding sensationalism.
