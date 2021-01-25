The Laramie Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Abigail Mattimoe-Harris.
Abigail, 17, female, sas last seen Jan. 24 at approximately 12:30 a.m.,
She may be in the company of another juvenile and driving a white colored 2005 For Focus, bearing Wyoming registration 5-5413.
If you have any information, please call dispatch at 307-721-2526.
