In March 2020, few could have imagined how destructive the COVID-19 pandemic would be for Laramie businesses. With reduced University of Wyoming football and basketball tourism, as well as the reality that gathering indoors posed a very real danger to the community’s health, businesses were and are hurting. As the pandemic rages on, businesses have been forced to make tough choices.
While some business relief came in the form of CARES Act funding, that money had narrow parameters and a strict end-of-year deadline; much of it went unspent. The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance (LCBA) stepped up in May 2020 to distribute grants and loans to local businesses in need. Funds for the program were provided by LCBA, the City of Laramie, and several private donors.
The program provides $1,000 grants, and up to $20,000 in low-interest loans. Loan repayments start 12 months after receiving them, and interest rates range from 1% - 4% depending on how much is borrowed.
At the Jan. 12 Laramie City Council work session, LCBA reported that they had loaned $116,000 and provided $26,000 in grants to local businesses. Brad Enzi, CEO and president of LCBA, noted that the grants went mostly to paying for things such as utilities, and the loans went largely to the service and childcare sectors.
“Businesses are hurting, but this is a very scrappy business community,” Enzi said. He touted the resilience and creativity of Laramie businesses, and encouraged businesses to reach out to their organization for support.
“Everyone’s trying to preserve as much as possible with an uncertain future, and sometimes we’re the last to know when a business is hurting,” Enzi added.
One of the benefits of this program is that these loans and grants are significantly more flexible than the CARES Act funding, as they aren’t subject to the same restrictions. Enzi noted that they’ve typically only had to deny funding if a business didn’t provide proper documentation. If a business doesn’t qualify for their emergency funding, they will work to refer them to more suitable resources.
City Councilman Brian Harrington expressed his gratitude to LCBA for ensuring that the program stayed flexible through this difficult time.
According to the loan application, a business does not have to be a member of LCBA to apply, and preference will not be given to LCBA members. Applications are reviewed by the Laramie COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Grant/Loan Board, which consists of LCBA Finance Committee members, assigned City of Laramie employees, and community members.
APPLY FOR FUNDING
More information about the program and applications for emergency funding can be found on the LCBA at www.laramie.org under the “Resources” and “COVID-19 Resources” tab. Further questions can be emailed to questions@laramie.org
