North America has been inhabited for 13,000 years by First Peoples who came from Asia across a land bridge (Beringia) or by boat. Without romanticizing lives that were often short and difficult, First Peoples lived in harmony with their environment, which remained lush with animals and plants even after thousands of years of occupation. First Peoples also lived without those two questionable innovations of recent millenia, state and church, which between them deprived men and women of liberty and the power of independent thought. European settlement, first by the Spanish then in greater numbers by the British, displaced the idyllic lives of First Peoples and established what we can retroactively call America’s First Republic.
What would become the United States of America began four centuries ago with British settlements in Virginia and Massachusetts. Other settlements followed, growing until 2.5 million people lived in 13 British colonies in 1776. Family, self reliance, and relations with enslaved blacks, dispossessed natives, and indentured servants were major concerns. Colonial laws were not libertarian. Slavery was allowed in all the colonies, indentured servants were bound to their masters for seven years, and church was compulsory. The libertarian spirit of the American Revolution came first from the vastness of the land and the self reliance of its settlers, allowing anyone to vote with their feet against oppressive government by moving further west. Second, many dissidents and freethinkers, from the Pilgrims to Thomas Paine, fled England for the colonies. Finally, colonial leaders wanting to run the colonies independent of Great Britain found in the British Enlightenment libertarian justifications for a new government. The successful American Revolution ended the First Republic.
America’s Second Republic lasted from 1783 through 1865. The Second Republic established a national government for what had been 13 separate colonies. The Articles of Confederation were followed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The new country expanded its territory through the Louisiana Purchase and the Mexican-American war. America became a country of invention and manufacturing as well as farming. Dominating politics was the devil’s bargain with slavery made in the Constitution. Abolitionists pointed out the inconsistency of slavery and liberty. Southern whites put great effort into maintaining and extending political power while systematically oppressing and brutalizing blacks. Radical abolitionists called the Constitution an “agreement with hell” and suggested the northern states secede. Southern states considered secession for three decades before leaving the union in 1860 to 1861. Firing on Fort Sumter made the Confederacy the aggressors and the north rallied to the Union cause under America’s greatest President, Abraham Lincoln. 800,000 died in the war, slavery ended, the union was preserved, and the Third Republic replaced the Second.
America’s Third Republic lasted from 1865 to 1913. Federal troops protected free blacks from southern whites for a dozen years, until the corrupt bargain of 1877 awarded the Presidency to Hayes and removed the troops, leaving blacks to the tender mercies of the Klu Klux Klan. Southern terrorism and oppression toward blacks persisted for the next century, along with national discrimination and mistreatment. American troops defeated the last native opposition in the West and American militarism found new outlets. We took American Samoa, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines by force. In some ways it was a great time—railroads united the country, industry grew, and Americans moved into cities. Except for the racist exclusion of Chinese, immigration was relative free; millions came from Europe and other countries. Gold was money, there was no income tax, living expenses were low, and people could generally keep what they earned.
The end of the Third Republic was more subtle than that of its predecessors, brought about by a broad popular movement, the Progressive movement. Their concerns included wealth inequality, working conditions and the right to unionize, unsafe consumer products, the social ills of widespread drunkenness, government corruption, and women’s suffrage.
America’s Fourth Republic lasted from 1913 until today. When Democratic President Woodrow Wilson took office, the Progressive agenda took hold with the 16th Amendment (income tax, 1913), 17th Amendment (direct election of senators, 1913), the Federal Reserve Act (1913), 18th Amendment (prohibition of alcohol, 1919, later repealed), and 19th Amendment (women’s right to vote, 1920). Federal powers to tax and control our money helped Franklin Roosevelt expand government in responding to the Great Depression, notably unemployment insurance and Social Security retirement benefits. President Lyndon Johnson and a Democratic Congress in 1965 created Medicare, Medicaid, and sweeping civil rights reforms.
The Fourth Republic’s large government domestic power is matched by large government military power. The U.S. intervened decisively in World War 1 then defeated the Japanese and helped overpower the Nazis in World War 2. We have since fought five major wars. We won the 45-year Cold War with Soviet communism, but lost in two decades of fighting in the Muslim world.
It seems arrogant to suggest that such a powerful Republic will end, but the Fourth Republic is ending before our eyes, for the same reason that France’s Bourbon king fell in 1789, an unsolvable government financial crisis. In the current economic depression, federal officials yearning for reelection are printing money and issuing IOUs expecting our children and grandchildren to pay them. This fiscal year’s deficit will quadruple to nearly four trillion dollars. Federal debt may reach $28 trillion. Total federal unfunded liabilities, including unfunded promises of Social Security and Medicare benefits, exceed $122 trillion or 1.46 million dollars per family of four. Unless the laws of mathematics have been repealed, the Fourth Republic will fall.
What will the Fifth Republic be? Will it be a limited government created by a Constitutional Convention of States? Will it be democratic socialism with much higher taxes and improved government social programs? Or something else entirely? That is up to you to decide. Get informed, get involved, and vote.
—Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer. Email: MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.
