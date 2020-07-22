In all the hand-wringing about Wyoming’s fiscal crisis, neither the governor nor the Legislature have offered a vision for the state’s future.
It’s like football. It’s not a field goal unless you kick it between the uprights. The governor and most legislators have yet to erect goal posts. They’re just lining up to kick the ball. Where it goes is anybody’s guess.
There are dire warnings about what lies ahead. Even direness demands goal posts, or what the Bible calls a vision. The Good Book teaches us that without one, the people perish.
The decision makers could do worse than considering the vision set out in Matthew 25, where Jesus says our choices will determine the fate of “the least of these.”
Let’s acknowledge they are most at stake as elected and appointed officials grapple with a future dictated by a collapsing coal market, oil prices manipulated by Russians and Saudis, and the long-term economic impact of the novel coronavirus. The state’s budget director, Don Richards, recently advised legislators he anticipates sales tax revenues to plummet by at least 30% this fiscal year. Oil production, he estimates, will decline by 50%. That will result in a shortfall of $877 million in the state’s general fund budget by June 30, 2022, a budget reduction of roughly one-third.
Mr. Richards casts this economic catastrophe in dreadful terms. The budgetary shortfall is equivalent to eliminating every single person employed in state government, or roughly all of the spending for the state’s education system.
What will Wyoming look like on the other side of such massive budget cuts? What kind of education will our children receive? What will be left of the university and community college system? How will Wyoming care for its aging population? What poverty rate will become a new normal? What will a neglected infrastructure look like in five or 10 years? What about services like libraries and senior centers, mental health centers and drug and alcohol treatment?
Eliminating government programs and laying off hundreds of state employees will ripple through the private sector, doing long-term, structural damage there, as well.
What will be left of Wyoming when the state’s budget is reduced by a third? Will it be a place where families can raise children and seniors can enjoy retirement? Will the state be livable when the dust settles?
In November, the voters will need to choose carefully. Wyoming needs lawmakers who can see beyond the end of this fiscal year. We must demand a more thoughtful approach than we’ve gotten out of the vast majority of those who have been elected in the past few election cycles. We need to elect men and women with a vision.
Perhaps a Matthew 25 vision. Not in terms of imposing religious beliefs. But, as a vision for rebuilding an economy on a firm foundation that assures the hungry will be fed, the homeless will be housed, the sick will have health care, and the least of these, our brothers and sisters, will be able to live their life with dignity.
If the religious connotation doesn’t appeal to you, how about using Maslow’s hierarchy of needs? Ending up with the kind of state we want will require people to have a reasonable shot at what Maslow called “self-actualization.” That’s what we achieve when we are able to attain our highest potential and become the best we can be. Maslow said that unless people’s basic needs are met, self-actualization will be out of reach.
As the decision-makers study the budget and make choices about which programs live and which flounder or die, they should keep Maslow in mind. Before anyone can achieve their potential, their basic needs must be met, i.e. housing, food, health care, education and safety.
There is an existential risk that Wyoming could emerge from this crisis as a state where few can achieve their potential, a state where fewer will want to live. Decision makers need to erect goal posts so they know where to kick the ball.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
