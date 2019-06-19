Reader responds to LaVA article
Dear Editor:
About the article that appeared in the Boomerang Friday, June 14, 2019 titled “Public Hearing Addresses Objections to LaVA Project:” it concerned public comments made to the USDA Forest Service (FS) at the County Library June 13, 2019. The FS is considering a decision about “vegetation management activities to advance vegetative resiliency and health on up to 360.000 acres” on portions of Medicine Bow National Forest (MNF) comprised of the Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre Mountains.
A principle objection of several from the meeting not making the June 14th article was that trust in the process was eroded. For example, natural resource protections published in the LaVA documents (www.gs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255) are not being currently followed on existing treatments on-going especially in the Snow Range and specifically adjacent to the Snowy Range Highway. Some 35 years ago the high elevation component of the Snowy Range Highway was reconstructed and done in a highly environmentally conscious manner. This was done after some considerable input by the public and recasting of the original, more aggressive plan. In the revised project, top soil was conserved for revegetation and wheeled traffic, especially earth moving machines, were forbidden outside of the road right-of-way.
Anyone driving over the Snowy Range Highway in the last year has certainly noticed clear-cutting of beetle-killed and live alpine trees, piling and some burning of slash along-side this scenic highway leaving burned patches, denuded zones and piles of dead and dying trees. The soil that was so carefully preserved during the reconstruction of the Snowy Range Highway has been disrupted, and large mechanical devices permitted well into the adjacent forest. If what is on-going in the Snowy Range is an example of how the LaVA project is to be conducted, then I would encourage all to oppose the project. Further, there is little evidence that the underfunded, understaffed FS is able to conduct such a large project as the LaVA.
I respect the professional managers of MNF. But, they seem caught between mandates from Washington, their professional ethics and public needs. An enduring, inclusive, information based and honorable decision on LaVA seems unlikely.
Stephen Earl Williams
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.