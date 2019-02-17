Editor:
I need to correct an erroneous statement in the book “Wyoming in Mid-Century: Prejudice, Protest and the ‘Black 14.’” In a footnote about how many sons of senators and congressmen served in Vietnam -- and about Trump's avoidance because of bone spurs -- the statement is made that Wyoming voters gave Trump the highest majority of any state.
When votes for independent and third-party candidates are included, West Virginia barely beat Wyoming for that honor (or opprobrium, depending on one's point of view) with 68.5 percent compared to Wyoming's 68.17 percent. The rest of the "Top 10" were Oklahoma (65.32 percent), North Dakota (62.96 percent), Kentucky (62.52 percent), Alabama (62.08 percent), South Dakota (61.53 percent), Tennessee (60.72 percent), Arkansas (60.57 percent) and Idaho (59.26 percent). Idaho may have been higher on the list and Utah might have made the top 10 were it not for an independent candidate named Evan McMullin who took 21.54 percent of the Utah vote and 6.73 percent in Idaho. McMullin, a former CIA officer, ran nationwide. He was born in Provo, Utah, and graduated from Provo's BYU.
Philip White, Laramie
