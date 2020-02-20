The Wyoming Senate today is upping this administration’s attack on women by going after abortion providers. Senate File 97, with no viability guidelines, is an open-ended, no win threat to frighten doctors from performing a legal procedure. SF 97 originally read, “The commonly accepted means of care that would be rendered to any other infant born alive shall be employed in the treatment of any viable infant aborted alive with any chance of survival.” (https://www.wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2020/SF0097), but “…with any chance of survival” has been deleted, meaning doctor can and will be prosecuted for... whatever.
These doctors are saving lives, and risking their own lives to do so.
