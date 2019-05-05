We like Ike Fredregill. Sorry to see he is moving on, but it sounds like he is going to keep entertaining readers in his next adventure. We've enjoyed his series and got a chuckle or two out of them. You made us grimace along with you every time you took a fall. Appreciated your sense of humor.
Sharon and Travis Wade, Laramie
