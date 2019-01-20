Siting with my family at dinner last night, I asked my children how they would feel if guns were allowed in their schools. I wondered about their immediate experience at the Middle School and High School. I wondered how it might impact their interest in attending the University of Wyoming. My 15 year old emphatically stated, “I would go somewhere else.” I am curious how many other Wyomingites would consider the same option if SJ 75 were to become law. In addition to repealing gun-free zones, this bill seeks to ensure that only the state Legislature may regulate firearm. This language runs counter to the typical Republican stance of local control.
Reliving the feeling of intimidation I experienced while coming upon a fellow hiker carrying a gun, I wonder about the experience of a university student observing a classmate wearing a gun. What is the impact on the student/teacher dynamic when a student disagrees with a professor’s evaluation of classwork and shows up to discuss it wearing a gun? When we feel fear - triggered by physical or emotional threats, we lose access to rational thinking and problem-solving. The easy access to weapons in times like these has the potential for permanent, and regrettable consequences.
Because of these potential impacts, there are some very tangible financial impacts on public institutions that should also be considered. In 2011, The Houston Community College Board of Trustees estimated insurance costs alone could rise $900,000 per year if a guns on campus bill passed. These potential costs should not be taken lightly considering Wyoming’s economic circumstances as of late.
We have sensitive areas in our communities. Our children enter schools each day to develop knowledge, skills, and character to become contributors to our state. Many of us come together in support of our University sports teams. Just as we criminalize driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, do we want it to be acceptable for folks to carry a gun on their person while having a drink. Guns in these sensitive areas just don’t seem wise to me.
Michelle Visser, Laramie
