A big thank you to the Albany County Historical Society, the Laramie Plains Museum and Laramie Area Visitor Center for sponsoring Stephen and Eva Downey Day. Over 100 people, including nearly 60 Downey descendants, attended the reception held at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center on Sunday to hear about the Downeys and see pertinent artifacts provided by the American Heritage Center, Laramie Plains Museum and Downey relatives. Special thanks too to Albany County Commission Chair Terri Jones for making the courthouse available on Saturday for the presentation of a plaque commemorating the dedication of the 1871 and 1931 courthouses by Stephen W Downey and his son Stephen C. Downey respectively.
Kim Viner
Laramie
