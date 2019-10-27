Editor, I want to give a big thanks to all the organizers and participants in the Big Event. Eight members of the UW business club showed up to help me spread 11 tons of gravel in my parking lot. Thank you to Anna from Gillette, Baylee from Greeley, Colorado, Kenzie from Cheyenne, Mark from Sheridan, Mitzy from Star Valley, and Veronica from Delaware.
Sincerely,
Bob Van De Rostyne
Laramie
