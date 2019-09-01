Dear Editor,
I am offering a rebuttal on the editorial published Aug. 25 “Buchanan letter: Donald Trump is insane.” President Trump may have an unorthodox way of expressing himself, but that does not make him insane. He’s the first president to have the courage to stand up for what he knows to be effective ways of change to our country. Furthermore, impeachment of President Trump is wishful thinking from those who oppose Trump’s ideas and methods. The following are facts rebutting Mr. Buchanan’s editorial.
Trump’s “so-called” verbal attack on our allies with Denmark and Greenland was based on Prime Minister Frederiksen’s refusal to sell Greenland. Trump is not the first president to submit an offer to buy Greenland. “After World War II, Denmark rebuffed President Harry Truman’s offer to buy Greenland for $100 million in gold.” (WashingtonPost.com/world/2019/08/21) Trump may have ruffled the Danes feathers by cancelling his two-day trip to Copenhagen in September, but Denmark’s top leaders have stated that their alliance with the United States remains strong and that “Trump’s decision would not change the character of our good relations.” (WashingtonPost.com/world/2019/08/21)
Trump did not suggest that he is the Messiah. He defended his trade war with China stating, “Somebody had to do it.” His comment “I am the chosen one” is clearly his unorthodox, confident way of expressing that he is the current president and will be the one to address the trade war effectively.
In regards to Trump’s comment regarding Jews being disloyal, I can only say that he is practicing his 1st Amendment right to speak freely and is entitled to his own opinion.
There’s no merit to Trump’s reference that our Federal Reserve Chairman is worse than the dictator of communist China. President Trump is greatly concerned about the possibility of a recession because Powell “raised interest rates too swiftly and has not moved quickly enough to cut them.” (CNBC.com/2019/08/23)
Agreeably President Trump is not impeachable! His strong leadership pushes the boundaries of the traditional role of president. This is exactly what this country needs to move forward and thrive!
Sincerely,
Sherry Unmack-Haines
Laramie
