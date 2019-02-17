How disheartening it was to hear that the Albany County School Board voted down sanctioning of high school softball in Wyoming. I would like to thank the four board members who voted yes.
It is unfortunate that your support will get lost in the history of softball being sanctioned in Wyoming. To the other four members who voted no, shame on you. Albany County School board is well aware of the inequalities that they allow your female athletes in your school district. The school board is fully aware of the participation and financial statistics of boys sports to girls sports. Each Albany County School board member has been elected as a public official, who has been entrusted to help shape the future of the youth in your community. As a school board member, each has committed to make decisions to uphold the rights and welfare of ALL students.
Albany County School Board members have been entrusted to understand federal laws and regulations and abide by them. Title IX is a federal law that requires that women and men be provided equitable opportunities to participate in sports. Your school is not in compliance, and Laramie girls have voiced that they want the opportunity to play softball as a high school sanctioned sport. I would hope that the school board would reexamine this request. This is not just the voice of your girls, but the voice of all Wyoming girls who are asking for equal opportunity in sports. It is their right, and it's the law.
Lori Ungrund, Cody
