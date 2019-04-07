To the Editor:
As a retired member of the United States Foreign Service I was proud to represent the interests and values of America in 9 countries over my 35 plus years of service. This week, my active duty colleagues in the Foreign Service will celebrate Foreign Service Day, designated by the United States Senate in 1996 as the first Friday in May each year. May 3 in 2019.
On this occasion I would like to take the opportunity to recognize the critical work done by America’s diplomats and development professionals at U.S. embassies and consulates in almost every country in the world. America’s network of embassies is operated and staffed by members of the U.S. Foreign Service who have learned the local language, I, for example, speak Spanish, French, German, and Swedish as well as English, and customs and know how to navigate the terrain. They act on America’s behalf to enhance our national security and advance our economic prosperity at home.
American businesses depend greatly on U.S. diplomats to work with countries to establish rules and remove obstacles to enable them to compete and operate overseas on a level playing field. When American businesses expand their reach across the globe, they create new opportunities and open new markets. Did you know, for instance, that in Wyoming foreign companies have invested billions creating almost 8,000 jobs while Wyoming exports to foreign countries created over 5,000 additional jobs. Substantial additions to the economy or a state with a small population like Wyoming.
This economic diplomacy by members of the Foreign Service is increasingly critical as our country faces growing challenges to our global leadership, particularly from rising powers such as China. I am proud of the contributions I made to these efforts during my active service. I, for one, support the full use of our diplomatic efforts to help to maintain American global leadership in all areas, because if we don’t lead, who will?
Dan Turnquist, Centennial
