Lots to consider in UW parking discussion
It is one thing to say that there are a few thousand available spaces and another to realize that those spaces are scattered about requiring bus or shuttle service in order to get to where one really needs to go.
Comments that the spaces are “just not where people want them” and “the closer to campus, the more occupied the parking lot” are stunning statements of the obvious. Staff and students procure permits with the expectation to be able to use them and to do so in some proximity to where their classes or offices are on campus. This is only natural as well as staying in a parking space for long periods of time.
In the case of staff that is not only inevitable but necessary in order to fulfill the requirements of a work day and to say that this compounds the problem ignores those needs.
The majority of campus buildings (with classes and office space) are between 9th and 15th streets and it is likewise obvious that “hunting,” i.e., driving around looking for spaces in that area is thus going to happen. If there are thousands of spaces somewhere else, how is one to find them without hunting?
The surest sign there is a parking issue is that Laramie residents next to campus have had to implement their own permit system to deal with UW staff and students needing to get to work or classes. A tiered system of UW permits will not really do anything to deal with this. In fact, given UW’s plans for further northward expansion, this issue will only worsen.
Rich Travsky, Laramie
