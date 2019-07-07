Regarding the redevelopment of 4503 Bobolink Lane: We get our well water from the Casper Aquifer and 37 units is way too many houses. If this is allowed, it is when, not if, the aquifer is contaminated. The planners and commissioners need to step up and annex this property into the city. They should be considering the health of ALL Laramie residents since the city water comes from that aquifer.
In the past, there has been flooding on the west side and in the southwest corner of that property. I wouldn’t want my house in those areas.
Kathie Till
Laramie
