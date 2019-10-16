Dear Editor,
Thank you for printing the article regarding UW assistant football coach Pete Kaligis. That very positive sketch was in no way hyperbole. I say that because . . .
It was about noon of the Missouri game that the coach graciously carved some time out of his busy schedule and conducted a tour for Stu Williams (former standout kicker for the Cowboys), his family, and few of his friends of the new facilities at the north end of the stadium. Midway through the tour we entered the top of a large inclined meeting room where Coach Kaligis excused himself and dashed to the bottom of the room. There he embraced at length a family who were also viewing the athletic center. I thought it odd that the hugs lasted so long until the coach rejoined us and informed us through tears that they were the family of his personal recruit who had died tragically in a surfing accident in California, and who were invited to attend the first game. That response made a deep impression on me. Here was true leader of young men.
Though astonished by the state-of-the-art athletic compound, more importantly I came away with a deep appreciation of a transparent, passionate, and caring man determined to pour himself into the lives of his players in order to make a lifelong difference. Lead on, Coach Kaligis!
Lawrence Thomas
Laramie
I am continually impressed with the level of character our coaches show.
