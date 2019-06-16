The Cooper House is a distinctive architectural gem for the University of Wyoming and the city of Laramie, and should not be demolished, as proposed by UW’s Housing Task Force.
Designed by Wilbur Hitchcock, one of Laramie’s most prolific architects, the Cooper House was built in 1921. Hitchcock also designed the Masonic Temple, the Ivinson Home for Ladies, and the Nellie Iles School, and he also brought his design sensibility to the entire UW campus. His use of native buff sandstone from the University's quarry and his characteristic neo-Gothic architecture established UW’s signature design. The Cooper House uses both Mission Revival and Pueblo Revival styles, making it one of the most architecturally unique and significant buildings in the state of Wyoming; it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This is not the first time this building has been threatened—in the mid-1980s a local group called Friends of the Cooper Mansion led the charge to make sure the building was preserved. With considerable support from the community, the house was saved from demolition for a parking lot. Support from the people of Laramie and Wyoming is needed again to make sure this historic and architectural treasure continues to be preserved. This unique building has become the home for UW’s American Studies Program, and the associated carriage house is used by the Creative Writing Program, providing a welcoming space for students, faculty and visitors. American Studies has been a careful steward of the property, seeing to its ongoing maintenance and preserving its character. The house is also an integral part of the curriculum in historic preservation and American culture.
The Cooper House is an important structure for the American Studies Program, the University of Wyoming, the Laramie community, and the state. Let's make sure that it, and the green lawns and stately trees that surround it, continue to be a part of our cultural landscape for another hundred years. Join me in urging the Task Force to preserve a building that contributes to our community character and to countless university students.
Julia Stuble
Laramie
