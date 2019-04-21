Dear Editor,
I believe it is time to consider Global Warming a moral crisis for all of us, especially those in power and most able to minimize the damage it is already inflicting on all life. It is way past the time for argument over the cause and the almost certain course it will take toward destruction of life on this planet. We can open our eyes and see it. No one is beyond its reach! All of us has responsibility for its cause and, acting for its solution!
Thanks in part to the lies and deceit of the fossil fuel corporations and their puppets in elected positions in this country, doubt has been sown in our minds, beginning in the late 1980s, when their scientists knew the likely outcome of its continued use as a fuel. These corporations and puppets continue to lie to us. Let us take for example our senators and representatives from Wyoming. These people are not stupid, they are well educated and, as much as we disagree with them they were smart enough to get “elected." And yet, they continue to perpetrate the corporate lies about climate change and resist making change.
I believe they are morally corrupt and, willing to sacrifice the future of our children! Perpetrating such an act is not only amoral but, criminal. That is how they aught be remembered!
Now what about the rest of us? Most of us continue to live in denial, waiting for the “criminals” to act. We know the truth now of how this is going to affect our children’s future. We say, “We love our children and would do anything for them." Is that conditional? Where is the religious community? Why are not the Priests, Ministers, Rabbis, etc., leading the needed action? Does this mean we are morally corrupt and criminal also? In my view, if we do not act and force our government to take the needed action to stop climate change, we are complicit in the amorality and crimes against our own children!
Sincerely,
Bob Strayer, Laramie
