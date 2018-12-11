Funding needed for research wasted on material things
Today in the United States, millions of dollars are being wasted on pointless projects and materials even though there are plenty of better uses for the money.
Medical research institutions that produce life saving techniques and cure for diseases are one of the many places that would benefit from receiving money that our cities and states decide to use for material things. In order to find cures for major disease, like cancer or dementia, improving the outcome of traumatic injuries, such as brain and spinal cord injuries, and bettering the lives of those who are disabled in some way, funding is needed to support research and find answers. In many clinical trials, patients are not responsible for the cost of the treatment, but the money needed to pay for the research has to come from somewhere.
Finding better uses for our money should be one of the major focuses of our nation and its people.
Paige Stibitz, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.