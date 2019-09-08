To all interested citizens of Laramie and surrounding area,
There is a clear and present danger happening right under our noses and in broad daylight. We all need to stand up and defend our little slice of paradise and not let corporations threaten Laramie’s number one water source. Placing it at risk for pollution from oil and gas operating above our Casper Aquifer!
Had the Aquifer Overlay Protection Zone (APOZ) been in place before the Tumbleweed gas station was built it would not have been allowed to exist in this fragile area. Just because a corporate entity purchases said property to expand its greed does not mean it is acceptable!
Not only common sense also reputable site studies have proven we need the APOZ to be enforced by our city and county officials.
Respectfully,
Cynthia Stevenson
Laramie
