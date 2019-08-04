I once heard, and I don't recall the source, that life is not the result of random occurrences - Life is inevitable.
Given the right circumstances, environment, and raw materials, life will happen. Just as any spontaneous chemical reaction. And that is what life is - chemistry and physics, and it is unstoppable, not impossible as Mr. Lange argues. Yes, it is preposterous to suggest that all life on Earth depended on the one-time random assembly of a complete working cell. You may as well claim human existence required the chance assembly, all at once, of a complete human being. The first cells came into being in stages or steps over time from accumulations of materials that themselves came into being over time, and under different conditions than exist now (the author mentions the "oxidizing atmosphere" of Earth).( Life probably began in the protective mineral soil.)
I have also heard that many planets have been discovered that may support life, so for the author to state emphatically that the universe is "sterile" is misleading.
Furthermore, the words "Natural Selection" and "evolution" are not interchangeable. Evolution means change over time, and was recognized long before the idea of Natural Selection was proposed. Natural Selection is a mechanism effecting that change over time, or evolution.
Yes, life is mind-bogglingly complex, and it is awesome, and wonderous, and precious. But just because we don't understand fully how it began doesn't mean it is impossible.
Jennifer Stansbury
Laramie
