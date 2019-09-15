Dear Elected Officials:
It has become evident that a gas station is being allowed to operate in Laramie with old, single-walled, underground fuel storage tanks, tens of feet above the irreplaceable Casper Aquifer. At the same time, the Pilot Hill Project has raised nearly a million dollars to try to protect the Casper aquifer. The mission statement of the Pilot Hill Project (from the internet) is “to preserve 5,500 acres of undeveloped open space east of Laramie in order to protect the Casper Aquifer drinking water resource, enhance recreational opportunities for residents and visitors, and promote economic development by providing a world-class natural amenity to attract and retain businesses and their employees.”
We have a major disconnect here in our community if we do not protect our drinking water. If a fuel tank begins to structurally fail and leak – and these old tanks are likely to do so – the pollution to the aquifer is irreversible. Petrochemical pollution CANNOT be cleaned from an aquifer! We need to pass a clear and simple law that prohibits underground petrochemical storage above the Casper aquifer.
Why is this potentially catastrophic situation even an argument? Isn’t it the job of our elected officials to protect the citizens that they represent? How does polluted drinking water help our citizens? We cannot allow ANY underground petrochemical tanks to operate above the Casper aquifer. No loopholes, no grandfathering. Once our aquifer is polluted it CANNOT BE CLEANED! Further, any business directly responsible for creating and causing the actions that pollute and damage the aquifer cannot be expected to “make it right.” Bankruptcy, failure to honor performance bonds, and other legal options provide avenues for businesses to absolve themselves from financial penalty, even if they could clean it up, which they cannot.
Please do the right thing and pass legislation that prohibits underground petrochemical storage above the Casper aquifer for all the citizens of Albany County and for the protection of the aquifer itself.
Gail Stakes
Laramie
