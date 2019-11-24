There comes a time in many of our lives when we either take or are given the responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member. It is a hard job and unfortunately can be made harder by our confusing and fragmented healthcare system.
Fortunately, there’s an incredible resource in our community that provides comfort, dignity and respect to those coping with a serious or life-limiting illness. It’s Hospice of Laramie.
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and we’re reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available to them and their loved ones.
Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management and emotional and spiritual care.
Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges. In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones.
The best time to learn about hospice or palliative care, and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want, is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is “Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?”
With the addition of our beautiful new Hospice House, Hospice of Laramie is able to provide inpatient hospice services for individuals and their family members who desire hospice care but are unable to remain in their homes.
The Hospice House has allowed Hospice of Laramie to expand its model of of care to better meet the needs of the community and to provide care to patients needing an inpatient situation, instead of having to refer them to providers outside of Albany County.
Hospice of Laramie is Medicare/Medicaid certified and the cost is fully covered by Medicare/Medicaid. If a person moves into the Hospice House there may be an additional room and board fee. To learn more please call us at 307-745-9254.
Sue Spencer
Member, Hospice of Laramie Board of Directors
