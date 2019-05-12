Mr. Trump dramatically expanded the use of “executive privilege.”
What Mr. Trump seems to have trouble with is executive responsibility.
Does Trump take responsibility to protect our elections from interference by hostile foreign governments? Is he honest about his extensive financial and business dealings with Russia? Does he acknowledge that, by getting financial backing from Russia and other he may be comprised by them into promoting their interests over those of the U.S.?
Does Trump take responsibility for protecting us from domestic terrorism (e.g., white supremacists)? Does he take responsibility to protect the safety and welfare of all Americans? Does he take responsibility for protecting our children from being killed at school? Does he work with our allies to make the world and democracy safer? Does he condemn brutal dictators? Does he represent our nation with dignity and bring respect to our nation?
Has Trump promoted transparency and accountability in government? Has he complied with, and directed others to comply with, recommendations from Ethics oversight and security clearances? Has he avoided nepotism? Has he been responsible by carefully vetting nominees? Has he held his appointees to high standards and ethical conduct?
Has Trump used our tax dollars wisely? Has he taken action when those about him abuse public finances? Has he been transparent about the origins of funds for the inaugural and where all that money went?
Has Trump been honest and told the truth to the American people, and directed his spokespeople to do the same? Has he supported freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and separation of church and state?
Has Trump upheld our system of co-equal branches of government/separation of powers and respected the Congressional responsibility for oversight?
Has Trump put the welfare and security of our nation as his highest priority?
In case you haven't been paying attention, the answers to all these questions is "No."
I encourage you to contact Barrasso, Enzi, Cheney, and the White House to protest the spread of "executive privilege" and to require the president and our elected officials to take the responsibilities of their offices seriously or get out.
Carol Smith
Laramie
