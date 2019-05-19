My grandfather, born in 1899, had 17 siblings and half-siblings who survived to adulthood. He knew what hand-me-downs were. He built and mended things on his farm, kept a kitchen garden and livestock, and used things until they wore out. He didn’t open gift packages of shirts until the one he was wearing had worn out and became a dust cloth.
My parents grew up during the Depression. Mother and grandmother made most of our new clothes. There weren’t a lot of fast food places and only a few nasty TV dinners—people cooked.
My generation couldn’t afford all new stuff all the time. We got a new outfit for Christmas and for the first day of school. We became more mobile—we sold and bought our stuff at yard sales. We babysat, mowed lawns, and shoveled whatever we could to bring in some money.
Now a quarter of TV air time is ads, and the programs themselves have product placement, celebrities promoting their products, even game show hints/answers that plug products. And now obnoxious newspaper fold-over ads.
Wal-Mart used to brag about selling Made in America stuff—that’s a laugh. Look around when you shop anywhere—how much of what you see is made in China? How much of it is plastic that will end up befouling the environment and/or of questionable safety? (Like many meds made abroad now under scrutiny? How much of that crap do you really need? Really.)
Do you have closets and garages so full of stuff you don’t really know what’s there, can’t get to it, and therefore don’t use or enjoy it? Why? Do you check where items in stores are made? What happens to the materials in your stuff once it is of no use to you?
We cannot afford to continue our wasteful, thoughtless, ecologically unsound, and unhealthy buying habits. Pay attention to who is trying to sell you what and whether you really need it, will use it, will enjoy it. My stepdad taught me to buy the best quality I could afford for the things you do need and want. Be a mindful consumer.
Carol Smith, Laramie
