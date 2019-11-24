The impeachment process is picking up speed — and witnesses. Republicans complained of hearsay, so more first-hand witnesses are willing to put their jobs and safety at risk to testify.
We could get more firsthand info if Republicans would protest State Department, the White House, and other entities that are withholding subpoenaed documents and forbidding anyone to testify.
Trump defenders don’t have the facts or law on their side. Their strategy is to distract with other issues, interrupt, smear Chairman Schiff and act like victims, just as Trump did by Tweeting about Ambassador Yovanovitch during her hearing, adding to the list of impeachable offenses with this very-public witness intimidation.
Jordan, added to committee at last minute as attack dog, was problematic due to his history of defending alleged sexual offenders, so the only female Republican on the committee was brought on.
Stefanik acted indignant at being shut downs — for show — despite fact it was for repeatedly breaking with procedures (first established by Republicans).
Trump has free speech, but no more so than anyone else. He does not have the right to slander, libel, or tamper with/intimidate witnesses. We are not a monarchy and the occupant of the White House is not above the law — yet.
Trump can recall ambassadors and do many things, but that right does not include doing so for corrupt purposes, like obstruction or cover-ups.
Ms. Yovanovich has an impressive record of service to this country and is especially noted for anti-corruption work. There was no replacement for her for about a month.
During this time, Giuliani, some guys basically working for Kilimnik (linked to Russian intelligence and Putin, and instead of being paid by Giuliani, appear to have been paying Rudy), came in and took actions contrary to bipartisan American Ukraine policy to assist Trump’s campaign and help themselves financially (i.e., act corruptly).
Rick Perry was there, helping campaign donors get business contracts. They put their, Trump’s, and Putin’s interests above US national security and Ukraine’s need to defend itself from further invasion by Russia.
We Americans need to unite against foreign aggression and domestic corruption and to protect our democracy.
Carol Smith
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.