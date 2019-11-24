Throughout history, stars have been objects of beauty, wonder, mystery, inspiration, and aspiration.
“Twinkle, twinkle, little star,” make wish on a star, find out what’s in one’s stars, he/she is a star, reach for the stars.
But when was the last time you really looked at the stars? And could really see them in all their glory?
This year, please consider enjoying the stars and the beauty of the natural world. Our world is being impacted negatively by light pollution. It often wastes energy (electricity and yours in putting up and taking down holiday lights), it disrupts the sleep cycles of many animals, including humans. It can be disorienting to living creatures, placing them in danger. And it masks the beauty of nature.
This year, please consider celebrating by making space for nature’s wonder—the beauty of the natural night sky.
Instead spread the light of kindness to fellow human beings and all the living things that share this planet. Please check out the International Dark-Sky Association.
They have information about the effects of light pollution, approved alternative lighting suggestions, Dark-Sky areas around the world, and more.
Carol Smith
Laramie
