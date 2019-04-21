The world stood aghast as the cathedral of Notre Dame burned. It was centuries old and full of symbolism and history. Yet like the even older temple of Jupiter upon which it was built, it fell. Its wooden framework originally required timber from 52 acres. Now it is ash. I saw it once. The size and architecture were impressive, the windows beautiful, but to paraphrase, I think that I shall never see an building lovely as a tree.
Yes, this was a loss. But how about some perspective. Over 150 acres of Amazonian rain forest is destroy every minute, every day, along with countless plant and animal denizens. World-wide about 18.7 million acres of forest are lost annually.
Just because we do not witness these losses of nature, created by the deity, if you believe in one, does not make it less tragic or impactful then the loss of a man-made structure, built not just for the glory of the deity but the glory of popes and kings and conquerors. Each time one religion's temple falls, another one replaces it, like dogs marking their territory (see the ghastly travesty of imposition of a hideous Catholic church inside La Mesquita in Spain).
How is it that we get more upset about the loss of a man-made edifice than the grand cathedral that is the whole natural world of which we are a part and upon which our future depends? Our anthropocentrism blinds us to our place in the larger scheme of things. Churches divide mankind, "my god is better than your god." Nature unites us all and we will survive or fall with her.
Carol Smith, Laramie
(1) comment
Ms. Smith, you've outdone yourself here.
