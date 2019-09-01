Vol. I: “Despite numerous comical attempts to collude, Trump and his team were never organized enough to pull off an actual conspiracy” --101 contacts with Russian operatives, 38 meetings and calls, and 16 Trump officials involved. Volume II : “POTUS tries 10 times to obstruct justice … and succeeds! With help from Bill 'Nuthin’ to See Here’ Barr ..” Obstruction included: “asks Comey to let Flynn go, his reaction to Russian investigation, fires Comey, attempts to oust Mueller, attempts to curtail investigation, tried to get Sessions to take control, tells WH counsel to lie, commends Manafort for not ‘flipping,’ turn on Cohen,” and “tries to block public from seeing evidence.”
I asked our congressional delegation if they read the report (I have), and got no straight answer. Cheney: “… it is clear there was not coordinated effort between anyone associated with the Trump campaign and Russia ... Democrats must stop their grandstanding …” Barrasso only noted Attorney General Barr’s testimony on the report, not mentioning that it misrepresented its findings and delayed public dissemination so lies could upstage facts.
Enzi: “… The key conclusion that President Trump’s campaign did not coordinate with the Russian government should weigh heavily on those who would look to politicize the findings … I believe it is vital that we not focus our energy on political exercises …”
No, key conclusions were: “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” and “… the investigation established multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government” which could not be fully investigated due to obstruction.
Cheney, Barrasso and Enzi just spouted party line, ignoring that Trump lied (no contacts with Russia) and the issue of obstruction. None addressed what most concerned Mueller—Russia’s social media, hacking and influence campaigns to interfere in our elections and government.
It is Congress’s job (and ours) to be informed and objective, not just opinionated, in order to defend against foreign influence and domestic corruption. Our delegation is “politicizing, ” misrepresenting, and ignoring. They are obstructing.
Carol Smith
Laramie
